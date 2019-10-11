Woman was removed from Almaty-Karaganda flight for vaping

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A young woman was removed from Almaty-Karaganda flight for smoking an electronic cigarette, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Transport Police Department.

Since the beginning of the year transport police has brought 43,277 citizens to administrative responsibility for various administrative offenses including 2,981 for violating the rules of smoking.

Thus, on October 11 a FlyArystan representative reported to the Linear Police Station at the airport in Karaganda on an offender onboard.

During the inspection, transport police identified a 26-year-old resident of Almaty, who smoked an electronic cigarette onboard. The woman was removed from the plane which was heading to Almaty.

The Police department officers have drawn up an administrative protocol and imposed a fine of 50 MCI (approx USD320).