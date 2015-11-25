Women&#39;s business sector to be invited to take part in EXPO-2017 - G. Abdykalikova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The concept of participation of businesswomen in the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 is being developed in Kazakhstan, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova told.

"In order to support the green economy and participation of women in the national project EXPO-2017, a cooperation memorandum has been signed. The National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy and "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company develop a concept of participation of women in the EXPO-2017 with holding of more than 150 events," G. Abdykalikova told at the 4 th Eurasian Summit of Women of Kazakhstan in Astana.

"I am confident that the delegates of our today's summit will become active supporters of the EXPO-2017 movement," the Secretary of State noted.

As earlier reported, the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will be held in Astana from July 10 through September 10, 2017. The theme of the exhibition is "Future Energy".