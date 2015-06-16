  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Women&#39;s national handball team of Kazakhstan to compete for trip to world championship with Mexican team

    17:02, 16 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national handball team of Kazakhstan advanced into the finals of the intercontinental tournament with the participation of four national teams, Sports.kz informs.

    The tournament is held in Almaty. Today, the women's national handball team of Kazakhstan will play the trip to the world championship scheduled to be held in Denmark.

    Our women's handball team competed at the world championships three times before, in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

    In order to punch the ticket to the world championship, our team will have to win against the team from Mexico today.

    The finals game starts at 7 pm in Dostyk sports center in Almaty .

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!