Women lay firm foundation for country’s successful future, says Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By their faith, hope and love, women lay a solid foundation for a successful future of the country, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said before the concert dedicated to the International Women's Day at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear women, March 8 is a holiday to honour women's devotion, love, commitment to family values, selfless dedication to the ideals of women's beauty that saves our fragile world from destruction. Men wait for this spring holiday with particular impatience as it is the only day in a year when women agree with everything said to them. In fact, March 8 is a great opportunity for every true man to show his most sincere and gentle qualities. Let a woman's caring soul, loving heart inspire us, and give a sense of purpose. Our women represent an inexhaustible source of energy, goodness, and creativity, making an invaluable contribution to strengthening peace, unity in our common home," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The President underlined that the entire burden for younger generation's education and fostering falls on women. Women take on the major care for children, shape their worldview, and build their self-confidence and self-reliance. With their faith, hope and love, women lay a firm foundation for successful future of the country.

As the Head of State highlighted, there are nearly a quarter of a million holders of "Altyn Alqa" and "Kumis Alqa" honorary titles in Kazakhstan. Then, the Head of State presented Altyn Alqa pendants to R. Ayaghanova and A. Tuzelbayeva, who are mothers of many children.



Famous Kazakh artists, children's chorus "Zhas Sarbazdar", as well as actors of "Zhastar" and "Astana Ballet" theatres performed at the concert.

