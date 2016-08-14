Women ‘more likely' to be lured by terrorists

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - Psychologists say women are more likely to be attracted to terrorist ideology and lured to areas of conflict, a fact used by terrorists to mobilize more people to participate in terrorist acts, Arab News reports.

The Ministry of Interior announced that it brought back three women, holding takfiri thought, and their children who were on their way to Syria.



The husband of one of them reported their escape and Saudi authorities coordinated with the Lebanese authorities, which enabled them to intercept their flight and stop them from going to Syria.



They were brought back safely to the Kingdom and underwent psychological tests.



The children were taken into foster care and the women were referred to judicial authorities who are investigating the circumstances of the incident.



Social studies Professor Mohmoud Kansawi said the flight of the three women to Lebanon to join terrorists is a confirmation that extremist groups exploit all loopholes and weak points in individuals to target people likely to carry out terrorist operations.



He said these groups work hard to project images that contradict Islam and use women's weaknesses and their quick response to any call or operation to indoctrinate them with their thought.



Abo Baker Banaama said some women answer terrorist calls and join their ranks after they are brainwashed with wrong concepts about Islam.



Joining extremist religious groups has bad consequences for women who become victims of terrorist actions.



He said women respond quickly to these calls after having their minds controlled, and make plans to travel to areas of unrest with their children, thinking that they are on the right path.



He stressed that husbands should play a role by exchanging opinions related to the family and the future of children. They should work to instill responsibility in women about the family structure, to ensure that the family leads a stable and successful life.



Dr Mohammad Brasha said women adopt takfiri thought mainly because they have a weak knowledge of religion.



External pressure and thought influences their minds and personalities, making them capable of performing inhumane acts.



He said terrorist organizations' mobilizing women to carry out terrorist attacks is a very dangerous social phenomenon in the Arab and Islamic world.



"If we give women half of the society, terrorist groups will be able to infiltrate this half and mobilize women to implement their dangerous agenda," he said.



Source: Arab News