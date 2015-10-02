  • kz
    Women tells bear not to eat her kayak, bear promptly eats kayak

    15:01, 02 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - If you ever find yourself trapped in the wilds of Alaska, it's worth remembering that bears don't speak English, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

    "During a solo kayak trip, intended to go from Ketchikan, Alaska to Petersburg, Alaska, a bear attacked my kayak," Mary Maley writes in the video description. She had been planning to go on a hike when she discovered the bear eating her kayak.

    Too busy pleading with the bear, Mary "never got to go on that hike."

