  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Work group on redistribution of powers between branches of government created

    19:10, 11 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A work group on the issues of redistribution of powers between the branches of government, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    The work group will be chaired by the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It will consist of representatives of the Parliament, the Government, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, other government bodies as well as legal and scientific experts.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!