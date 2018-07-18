Work in progress on CIS draft space exploration convention

MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS member states are busy agreeing the draft convention on cooperation in the exploration and peaceful uses of outer space, BelTA learned from Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, on 17 July.

The document is suggested for the agenda of the forthcoming sessions of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Heads of State Council, which will take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in September. "The document is now going through procedures in the CIS member states. We hope its approval will be finished," noted Sergei Lebedev, BelTA reports.



The summit is expected to pay attention to humanitarian cooperation of the CIS countries and to memorable dates. In particular, the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and then the CIS Heads of State Council are expected to approve the draft statement on the occasion of the 70th anniversary since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted on 10 December 1948.



The draft agendas of these sessions also include preparations for and the actual celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Sergei Lebedev also said that participants of the session of the council of CIS plenipotentiaries in CIS charter bodies and other bodies in Minsk on 17 July are expected to approve the agenda of the CIS Heads of Government Council session, which is due in Astana, Kazakhstan in early November 2018.



There is a total of 13 items on the agenda of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council session and roughly the same number on the agenda of the CIS Heads of State Council session.



Sergei Lebedev noted that the numbers may change down the road. The next sessions of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Heads of State Council are scheduled to take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on 27 and 28 September respectively.