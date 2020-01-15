Work related to Presidential youth personnel reserve will be continued, Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFOM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced that the work related to the Presidential youth personnel reserve will be continued, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that in the coming period the state will actively support entrepreneurs, scientists, cultural figures, innovators and other talented young people who are ready to build the successful state of the XXI century.