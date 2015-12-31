Workers save three children from house fire in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Two construction workers are being hailed as heroes after saving three children from a burning private house in the town of Ridder, East Kazakhstan region.

June 23 the current year the men were walking to a work when they noticed the blaze and heard children's screams. Without thinking, they rushed inside the home and quickly grabbed the children aged 2, 3 and 8. As it turned out later the children were in the house alone. I. Balanin and K. Solovyov saved the children from fire. For bravery and courage in saving the children, I. Balanin and K. Solovyov, employees of "Kazinteretnos" company, were awarded Bravery Badges.