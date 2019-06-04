  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Working group to discuss problems of mothers of many children June 4

    07:17, 04 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Government to consider the problems of the mothers of many children in a working group.

    "At my instruction, Chief of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev and the representatives of the Government held a meeting with the mothers of many children. Their problems will be discussed on June 4 within a working group. The problems should be solved in a calm atmosphere, in accordance with the legislation," the President tweeted.

    Tags:
    Social support President of Kazakhstan Responses to President's Message Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!