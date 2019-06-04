Working group to discuss problems of mothers of many children June 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Government to consider the problems of the mothers of many children in a working group.

"At my instruction, Chief of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev and the representatives of the Government held a meeting with the mothers of many children. Their problems will be discussed on June 4 within a working group. The problems should be solved in a calm atmosphere, in accordance with the legislation," the President tweeted.