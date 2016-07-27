Working visit to Mir Said Ali Hamadoni district

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon in the framework of his working trip to Mir Said Ali Hamadoni district first took part in the launching ceremony of a new drinking water supply line in the center of the district, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

At the entrance to "Water Supply" SUE of the district the Head of State Emomali Rahmon was briefed on the progress of implementation of the project "Improvement of drinking water supply for the population of Mir Said Ali Hamadoni".



The new supply line of drinking water has been built within the project "Improvement of drinking water supply for the population of Mir Said Ali Hamadoni" with funding from the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and non-repayable loan from the Government of Japan, and is aimed at the improvement of drinking water supply of the center and more than 20 villages of the district.



All facilities of the project have been constructed in compliance with drilling technology and are in line with technical specifications of execution of underground works for water supply. The water obtained from a depth of more than one hundred meters through vertical wells is unique in the world in terms of sanitation and environmental indicators.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon required of responsible persons of the sphere to regularly take urgent measures to improve the level of water supply services of the district population and to expand among the residents explanatory works aimed at fostering high culture of use of clean drinking water.



In the center of Mir Said Ali Hamadoni, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has also put into operation a new building of the district department of education.



Total cost of construction of the building, which consists of three floors, has made 2 million 70 thousand somoni.



The district education department employs 22 people. 1650 teachers work in 50 schools of the district.



Building owner is the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan, major contractors - LLC "Daler-sokhtmon" and "Manorai Loiq" LLC.



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also officially opened a new building of Tax Inspection Office of the district in the center of Mir Said Ali Hamadoni.



Tax inspection officers of Hamadoni district have so far worked in an old building without appropriate conditions, suffered from a lack of offices, modern technology and equipment.



The new building consists of 2 floors, 8 spacious offices, an assembly hall for 60 seats, a basement, a dining room and an archive office. It has been built based on a new architectural design and style. The inspection building has modern working conditions, including the latest equipment.



Building owner is the Tax Committee under the Government of the country, contractor - LLC "Somon Orzu", construction works started in 2014. Design works have been performed by LLC "Sozanda 2012".



In rural community Qahramon of Hamadoni district, the Leader of the Nation also got familiar with progress of farm work and achievements of agrarians of the district.



It is noteworthy that 68% of the population of the district is engaged in agricultural production. This year farmers have received 35-37 centners of wheat from each hectare of irrigated lands. Repeated sowing is steadily continued in the lands of the community.



After reviewing the field works, an exhibition of achievements of the district agrarians was held here.



In rural community of Qahramon in Mir Said Ali Hamadoni district, President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a building of the secondary educational institution № 12 designed for 624 pupils in one shift.



Construction work on this important facility started in June 2015.



A new school has been built next to the old building of the educational institution. On behalf of the President of the country Emomali Rahmon, former school building will be used as a kindergarten after renovation and reconstruction that is an indication of concern of the Head of State for the future generation.



The new school building has 23 spacious classrooms, a laboratory, computer classes, a library, an assembly hall for 260 seats, a gym and a dining room for 200 persons.



Secondary educational institution № 12 has been constructed by builders of "Hamsafar" OJSC at the expense of 2 million 350 thousand U.S. dollars of funds of the Islamic Development Bank.



Following the commissioning of series of various facilities and familiarization with living conditions of the population, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon in the central park of culture and recreation of Mir Said Ali Hamadoni held an open meeting with activists and residents of the district.



In the course of his working trip to Mir Said Ali Hamadoni district, the President of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon also visited the military unit No 2133 of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.



During his visit to the border detachment of "Hamadoni", the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the country first got familiar with the activity of this important border unit which has at its disposal all modern subdivisions, as well as up-to-date checkpoints and posts.



At the detachment, the President of the country - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reviewed a historical museum, which presents the achievements of independence, as well as the stages of formation and improvement of a reliable national shield, now called the Border Troops.



Border detachment of "Hamadoni", which today is responsible for the safety and security on the 106.3 km of the border line, is equipped with all modern means of surveillance, necessary military equipment, and necessary conditions of service and accommodation are provided for the officers here.



After an open conversation with the officers and soldiers of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security, military units and subdivisions of the Border Troops and police detachment for special purposes performed a military parade and demonstrated military hardware to the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the country Emomali Rahmon.