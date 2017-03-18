Works of Kazakh artists to be showcased at London Art Biennale 2017

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Works of Kazakhstani artists will be showcased at the London Art Biennale 2017 in the British capital in late March-early April.

According to The London Post , famous Kazakh artists and curator of Auroom Art Gallery in the UK Uriya Jurik will exhibit art of Said Atabekov and Arystanbek Shalbayev who have been selected to represent Kazakhstan among 40 nations at the London Art Biennale 2017.



The opening ceremony of the event will take place on March 29 at Chelsea Old Town Hall, London.



The exhibition will be open for all art lovers from March 29 - April 2, 2017.