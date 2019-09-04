Works of Kazakhstani writers to be translated into 6 languages of the UN

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The literary works of Kazakhstani writers and authors will be translated into six languages of the United Nations Organization, Kazinform reports.

«The works of 30 Kazakhstani writers and 31 poets will be translated into six languages and be disseminated across 90 countries around the globe. It means that 2.5 bln people will read these works. Kazakhstan’s steppe culture will be well-known both in the West and the East,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the First Forum of the Asian Countries’ Writers.





He also highlighted the value of the Oriental culture and literary heritage.





«We always preserved our heritage, and centuries-long traditions help us keep our heritage. Over the recent years Asia has been growing rapidly and the Oriental countries take firm stands in the international community. Nowadays, we have to resolve specific problems, one of which is the development of the Oriental literature,» the President noted.