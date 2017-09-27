Works of President's personal photographer presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An exhibition of the Honored Worker of Culture of Kazakhstan Joseph Budnevich opened at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As a photojournalist Joseph Budnevich captured the historical events that took place in the 20th century's Kazakhstan.



In his photo archive are the first furrow on the virgin land, the first harvest, the first Order of Lenin to Kazakhstan, the landing of Soviet cosmonauts, the launch of the first blast furnace of Temirtau, the construction of the Irtysh-Karaganda canal, the destruction of nuclear missiles, the closure of the nuclear test site, the highest sport achievements of Kazakh athletes.



Joseph Budnevich died 10 years ago and this year marks the 90th anniversary of his birth.

"He photographed Dinmukhamed Kunayev, Zhumabay Shayakhmetov, Nikita Khrushchev, Leonid Brezhnev. In 1992, Budnevich became a personal photographer of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Having started working in the newspaper Leninskaya Smena, he became a photo chronicler of an entire era in Kazakhstan's history," the library representative said.



Budnevich was awarded a number of high state awards for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstani journalism.