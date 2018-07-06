  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    World №1 ousts Kukushkin from Wimbledon 2018

    11:26, 06 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin crashed out of the Wimbledon 2018 in London after the encounter with world №1 Rafael Nadal, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Nadal needed 2 hours 23 minutes to outclass Kukushkin in three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. The Spaniard fired 5 aces and made three double faults, whereas Mikhail hit 3 aces and made one double fault.

    It bears to remind that the Kazakhstani stunned Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the opening round.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!