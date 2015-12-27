  • kz
    World&#39;s first Halal vaccine plant to start operations in early 2018

    16:28, 27 December 2015
    Photo: None
    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM The world's first halal vaccine facility with gross development value (GDV) of RM330 million in Bandar Enstek will put Malaysia as an international player on the vaccine map, once operational in early 2018.

    Dr Tabassum Khan, Managing director of AJ Pharma Holding Sdn Bhd, the owner of facility, said the plant would be developed by GB Asiatic Ventures Sdn Bhd and its strategic partner, China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC).

    He said the "formulation, fill and finish state-of-the-art facility" placed under AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd was expected to produce over 1,000 vaccines in the country, five years from now.

    Source: BERNAMA

