World&#39;s iconic monuments to light up in UN Blue as UN marks anniversary

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The State Hermitage Museum in Russia's St. Petersburg, the New York's Empire State Building, the Tower of Pisa and around 160 iconic monuments in 50 countries will light up in blue, the UN colors, to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations on October 24 and United Nations Day, TASS reports.

"Turn the World UN Blue" is a global UN campaign to light important buildings, monuments, landscapes in UN Blue for worldwide celebration. The global light show will begin in the Eastern Hemisphere, where the famous Sydney Opera House and Tokyo's Skytree television broadcasting tower and landmark of Tokyo will light up in the United Nations colors, after which other places around the globe will pick up the torch. Among them are the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, London's Westminster Palace and the Great Pyramids in Egypt's Giza. The UN headquarters in New York will be illuminated in blue for two nights, on October 23 and 24. "I am grateful our Member States are showing such strong enthusiasm in marking 70 years of UN support for peace, development and human rights," said UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. "By turning the world UN Blue for a day, we can light the way to a better tomorrow," he said.