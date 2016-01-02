World&#39;s Largest McDonald&#39;s to Close

ORLANDO. KAZINFORM - The world's largest McDonald's is preparing to close, but it should be replaced with an even bigger McDonald's next door in a couple of months, ABC News informs.

The Orlando Sentinel ( https://goo.gl/AzkvCJ ) reports that the restaurant and entertainment complex on the International Drive tourism corridor was set to close for good Wednesday night.

The McDonald's building, which looks like a giant box of french fries, first opened in 1976. Besides the restaurant itself, the McDonald's offered other activities, like bowling, slides and video games.

Officials with Oerther Foods Inc., the company that owns and operates the restaurant, say construction of the new 19,000-square-foot complex will open in February.