World&#39;s largest plant producing gasoline and natural gas to be built in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - The world's largest chemical complex, which will produce the high quality, environmentally clean fuel is being constructed on the territory of Derwez district of Ahal province, reports AKI Press citing Infoabad.

The plant will be commissioned in 2018 and will create about 800 new jobs. The complex is being built by the State Concern Turkmengaz in cooperation with the consortium created by the Japanese company Kawasaki and Turkish Rönesans Holding. Each year the plant will process 1,782 billion cubic meters of the natural gas and 600 thousand tons of gasoline A-92, which meets Euro 5 environmental standards. Another agreement was reached on construction of a plant producing the liquid fuels from natural gas. This new plant will process 3.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.