World&#39;s priciest stadium to be built in ... (PHOTO)

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Los Angeles will welcome the return of NFL football with the construction of a new 80,000-seat stadium complex and "NFL Disney World," expected to become the world's most expensive sports arena, CNN reports.

The 300-acre development in Inglewood, a few miles from downtown Los Angeles, will provide a new home for the NFL's Rams franchise, whose return to their former home city was approved by league officials last Tuesday. The development has an estimated cost of $2.6 billion -- more than $1 billion more than New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, currently the league's most costly venue.

The capacity of the new stadium could exceed 100,000 for special events, say developers. Inglewood Mayor James Butts has already announced ambitions to host the Super Bowl at the arena, which developers say will be the "cornerstone" of a year-round sports, music, and entertainment events district.

An unnamed "owner" is reported in the Los Angeles Times comparing their ambitions for the development to Florida's Disney World theme park. The development's footprint is about twice the size of the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and will also host a 6,000-seat performance venue, more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, 2,500 homes, a 300-room hotel, and 25 acres of parks.

The Rams, who played in the Los Angeles area for almost 50 years, will give the city its first NFL team since 1995 -- the year the Rams left for St. Louis, and the Raiders departed for Oakland.

Rams owner and property developer Stan Kroenke, who has an estimated personal net worth of $7.4 billion, is credited with spearheading the return of NFL football to the country's second largest city.

The new stadium is expected to be complete in time for the 2019 NFL season, with the team playing at their former home at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, until then. The team's owners have begun courting the San Deigo Chargers and Oakland Raiders to join them at the new venue, on the site of the former Hollywood Park horse racing track.













