World&#39;s reigning hockey champs Canada edge US team 4-3 seeking another title

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Canadian national ice hockey team, who are the reigning world champions, defeated team USA 4-3 on Saturday late evening in the Russian capital of Moscow to proceed further on their way for the title of the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Russia, TASS reports.

It took the Canadians nine minutes to break the stubborn US defensive line before Brendan Gallagher, assisted by Boone Jenner, delivered a puck into the goal of the United States team to open the score at 1-0.

Less than two minutes remaining in the middle period, Canada's Brad Marchand wristed another netter against Americans to notch the score to comfortable 2-0 to lead his squad for middle-period break.

Team USA stunned Canada blazing all of its guns at the beginning of the next period and eliminating the 2-0 point deficit as well as adding another goal to establish 3-2 dominance over the reigning champs.

The goals scored were attributed to American team heroes - Auston Matthews - in the 21.14 minute; David Warsofsky - in the 23.57 minute and Tyler Motte - in the 28.52 minute.

It took shocked Canada more than seven minutes to tie the score with a perfect shot from Derick Brassard and leave the intrigue in the match at 3-3 before the closing third period.

It turned to be an unpleasant situation for team USA in the second opening minute of the third period, when, assisted by Canada's Ryan Murray, defenseman Ryan Ellis scored another goal for Canada notching the score to 4-3 in favor of his team.

Although the US players battled on the offensive to change the play, the Canadians kept sealed off its goal and the final siren ended the third period with 4-3 flashing on the scoreboard.

"We had to give them the advantage in the first period game but then we all came back," Canada's forward Derick Brassard said.

Speaking about the final match, Brassard said: "We are going to try to win this game and do the best as we can."

Hosts Russia and the US national team will meet on Sunday in the bronze medal match at 4:15 p.m. local time (13:15 GMT). Earlier in the day Russia lost to Finland in another semifinal game 1-3.

Asked who would be most favorable to clinch the bronze of the championship, Brassard said "Russia has got all of the possible skills and can achieve success."

This is the 7th IIHF World Championship held in Russia as it was hosted by Moscow five times, namely in 1957, 1973, 1979, 1986 and 2007, and once by St. Petersburg in 2000.