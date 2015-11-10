World&#39;s tallest man dies aged 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pornchai Saosri, who was thought to be the tallest man in the world, died at the age of 26 in Thailand, 24.kz reports.

Saosri stood at 269 centimeters tall and was 18 centimeters taller than Turkish man Sultan Kosen who holds the Guinness World Record for tallest living male. The 26-year-old Saosri spent the last years of his life bedridden due to multiple illnesses and lost a lot of weight. He died at his home in Surin province, his family confirmed.