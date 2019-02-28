World and national opera hits to be performed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most striking classical music works - popular arias and duets, symphonic works of Kazakh and foreign composers will be performed by soloists, choir and orchestra on March 10 at the Astana Opera Great Hall. The Head of the project and Conductor is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov.

Gala Opera is a project with an invariably rich program including masterpieces of national and world opera classics, as well as musical surprises. Thus, in anticipation of the spring holidays, beloved works of Kazakh composers - Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev, Serke Mukhamedzhanov and classical composers - Rossini, Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti, Mascagni, Massenet, Offenbach, Saint-Saens, Dvorak, Borodin and others were prepared for the audience's attention, the Astana Opera's official website reads.

"This gala concert stands apart from many others in its seamlessness; it is created in a cluster system: most instrumental and vocal numbers are interconnected with each other. For example, the overture to Verdi's opera La Forza del Destino will be followed by Leonora's aria from this opera, and also Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana will be presented with Santuzza's aria and intermezzo. Another cluster is dedicated to Puccini's famous opera Manon Lescaut: we will present intermezzo, as well as Manon and Chevalier des Grieux's arias. The evening will feature a scene from Puccini's opera La Boheme, where the Astana Opera's Principal Soloists Medet Chotabayev and Maira Mukhamedkyzy will sing. The famous Polovtsian Dance from Borodin's opera Prince Igor will conclude the concert," Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov said.

State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan laureates Sundet Baigozhin (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan) and Maira Mukhamedkyzy (Honored Artist of Kazakhstan), Honored Artists of Kazakhstan - Zhannat Baktai, Galiya Baigazinova; Honored Workers of Kazakhstan - Zhupar Gabdullina, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Dina Khamzina, Medet Chotabayev, Zhan Tapin, Meir Bainesh, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhanat Shybykbayev; People's Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan; international competitions laureates - Yelena Ganzha, Saltanat Muratbekova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Beimbet Tanarykov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Bolat Yessimkhanov and others will take part in the concert. Principal Choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. The concert's Stage Director - Yerenbak Tokenov.

The concert will begin at 18:00