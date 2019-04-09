World Autism Awareness Day charity concert to take place at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An adaptive musical and poetic concert Le Carnaval des Animaux for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other special developmental needs will take place on April 10 at the Astana Opera, its press office informs.

Expressly for special needs children, the Bolashak Foundation team and the Astana Opera creative team have adapted one of the most famous works of the French composer Camille Saint-Saëns - Le Carnaval des Animaux suite. Young viewers will have the opportunity to listen to the way the symphony orchestra instruments are able to imitate the voices of animals and birds. The work will be performed by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Conductor Ruslan Baimurzin.

Excerpts from famous musical works will be presented in separate parts of the adaptive concert Le Carnaval des Animaux. This project was organized by the Bolashak Corporate Foundation and the State Opera and Ballet Theatre Astana Opera within the framework of the World Autism Awareness Day.