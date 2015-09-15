World Bank allocates $21.7M to improve energy efficiency in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Investments and Development jointly with the World Bank officially launched the Kazakhstan Energy Efficiency Project to improve the energy efficiency in public and social facilities and to create the enabling environment for sustainable energy efficiency financing, Trend.az reported citing the ministry.

The grant for the implementation of the four-year project in the amount of $21.76 million is provided by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation through the World Bank-administered Trust Fund, according to the message. The project focuses on reduction in energy use of public buildings such as schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and street lighting, to demonstrate energy cost savings and social co-benefits. As a first activity, the project will support 19 social facilities (8 schools and 11 kindergartens) in Atyray, Mangistay, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East-Kazakhstan oblasts for upgrade during the construction season of 2016. The JSC "Institute of electricity development and energy saving" acts as an implementing agency.