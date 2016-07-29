World Bank lends $250m to Belarus for Minsk-Grodno motorway reconstruction

MINSK OBLAST. KAZINFORM - The World Bank will lend $250 million to Belarus for the reconstruction of the M6 Minsk-Grodno motorway. World Bank Country Manager for Belarus Young Chul Kim made the statement during the solemn ceremony held on 29 July to start the reconstruction of the M6 Minsk-Grodno motorway, BelTA has learned.

Young Chul Kim mentioned that the reconstruction of the M6 Minsk-Grodno motorway is the World Bank's largest project in Belarus.

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Kalinin and First Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Alexei Avramenko took part in the ceremony.



Young Chul Kim underlined that Belarusian contractors had won the motorway reconstruction tender in the project financed by the World Bank. And Belarusian contractors will act as the general contractor. "The World Bank worked on modernizing the M5 motorway earlier. Belarusian companies performed virtually 99% of the work," noted Young Chul Kim. In his words, Belarusian companies can live up to the highest standards and requirements the World Bank specifies in its projects.



State-of-the-art technologies, which were used to modernize the M5 motorway, will be employed to rebuild the M6 motorway, said the World Bank representative. They include a dynamic weighing system that will allow weighing trucks without stopping them.



The M6 motorway modernization project will be implemented at the expense of the World Bank. The work is supposed to be finished in September 2018, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.