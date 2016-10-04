World Bank positive about Kazakhstan’s long-term prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank's Country Partnership Strategy for Kazakhstan for the period 2012-2017 focuses on helping the government strengthen Kazakhstan's financial-sector environment over the long term through improving accountability, transparency and solvency.

Other priorities for the Bank include promoting innovation, enhancing opportunities for SMEs, and providing loans and grants for infrastructure, education and other projects.



The World Bank is very positive about Kazakhstan's long-term prospects. As Mr. Francis Ato Brown, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan puts it, "In spite of the recent downturn in the economy, Kazakhstan is a country on the move. It has been a good performer that has attracted major foreign investments, and its government has ambitious goals. For US investors, Kazakhstan definitely has what it takes."



