  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    World billiards championship to take place in Almaty

    11:49, 18 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Almaty this spring world billiards championship is going to take place in "combined pyramid" discipline, Kazinform refers to the Federation of Billiards.

    "Our players have already started training for the upcoming championship in Almaty. Dynamic pyramid discipline is expected to take place in April", the Federation informs.

    The championship is organized by Kazakhstan's Federation of Billiards and the Sports Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.  

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!