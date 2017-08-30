World Boxing Championship: Kazakhstan guarantees itself six medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six Kazakhstani boxers proceeded to the semifinals at AIBA World Championship in Hamburg, Germany guaranteeing the team six medals, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reported.

On the fifth day of the tournament middleweight, Abilkhan Amankul beat Cuban Olympic champion Arlen Lopez 3-2. On August 31 Abilkhan will face Kamran Shahsuvaruly from Azerbaijan.

In light flyweight Zhomart Yerzhan defeated European champion Vasily Yegorov from Russia 5-0. Zhomart will hold his next fight against Cuban Ioanes Argilagos.

In bantamweight, Kairat Yeraliyev was stronger than the German Omar El-Hag 5-0. In the semifinals, on August 31 Kairat will fight against European champion Peter McGrail from the UK.

In heavyweight, Vasily Levit beat Jason Watley 5-0. In the semifinals, Vasily will face off Cuban Erislandy Savón.

It wasn't an easy quarterfinal fight for Kazakh welterweight Ablaykhan Zhusupov against Venezuelan Gabriel Maestre Perez. Already in the first round, an old wound has opened up and his whole face covered in blood. But the Kazakh manged to win 3-1. His next opponent is Shahram Giyasov from Uzbekistan.

In light heavyweight Yerik Alzhanov lost to Bektemir Melikuziev from Uzbekistan 2-3.

Super heavyweight Kamshibek Kunkabayev with the same score beat another Uzbek athlete Bakhodir Jalolov.

Photo: Daniyar Maylybayev