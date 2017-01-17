World champions to compete in Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty. 85 medal sets will be contested in 12 kinds of sports. The struggle for the medals promises to be dazzling. Many international athletes holding medals of previous similar competitions will participate.

There will compete Olympic champion of 2014 and two-time world champion in short track Kim Alanga (South Korea), participant of the Olympic Games 2014, two-time champion of the Universiade (2013, 2015) in ski jumping Maksimochkin Mikhail (Russia), champion of winter junior games in biathlon 2012 Mr. Kim Cheolyung (South Korea), champion of the Universiade 2015 in freestylist Kucherova Nichole (Czech Republic), silver medal winner of the Asian games (2011), two-time world champion among juniors of 2012 (1500 m, 3000 m) and champion of the Universiade 2013 Hvang Hiun-San (South Korea), two-time champion of the World Cup stage in biathlon Baptiste Jouti (France), world champion among juniors of 2014 in ski jumping, world command prize-winner among juniors 2013 Krzysztof Biyegun, two-time champion (FIS Race) of 2016 in alpine skiing Bialobrazsky Dominique (Poland), world champion among juniors of 2014 in short track, champion of the Universiade of 2015 in short track Chen Guang (China) and many others.

Russia's strongest team in figure skating, including world and Europe champion of 2015 Tuktamysheva Elizabeth is expected to participate in the Universiade.





Among 175 Kazakhstan participants will be the strongest athletes and national team favourites - Denis Ten (figure skating), Yulia Galysheva (freestyle), Pavel Kolmakov (freestyle), Zhanbota Aldabergenova (freestyle), Roman Krech (speed skating), Stanislav Palkin (speed skating), Aydar Bekzhanov (short track), Abzal Azhgaliyev (short track), Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev (short track), Denis Nikisha (short track) and many others. Five-time figure skating champion Denis Ten has several high awards including bronze medal of the 2014 Winter Olympics, silver medal of the World Figure Skating Championship 2013, bronze medal of the World Cup of 2015, and other awards.





On whole there athlete list includes:

- 3 champions and 1 bronze medal winner of Youth Olympic Games;

- 11 champions and 6 prize-winners of the World Cup among juniors;

- 6 champions of winter Universiades;

- 20 champions and prize-winners of winter starts of FIS and World Cup stages.