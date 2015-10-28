World-class museum of modern art to be built in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - World-class museum of modern art will be built in Almaty city, according to buro247.kz.

The Urban Council of Almaty city has approved the construction of the museum which will be an extension of the Botanical Garden. Catalan architect Carlos Ferrater's name is linked to the project. Founder of the Office of Architecture in Barcelona (OAB), Ferrater is renowned for his mesmerizing works, including the three blocks of Barcelona's Olympic village, Benidorm's seafront promenade and Roca's new building in Barcelona. It is expected that the new museum will help Almaty turn into the international center of tourism. The project is being developed by the Museum of Modern Art foundation, established by a group of Kazakhstani philanthropists. There is no word yet on when the construction will start.