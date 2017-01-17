World community cannot establish common anti-terrorist front – Lavrov

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has given a press conference in Moscow today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the press conference, the Russian Minister noted persisting threat from international terrorism and expressed regret over that the international community cannot form a common universal antiterrorist front.

“The number of threats in the past year has not decreased. First of all, the threat of international terrorism which has gained a systemic character. The fact that the international community is not capable of uniting its efforts and forming a common and universal antiterrorist front raises serious concern and regret,” said Lavrov.