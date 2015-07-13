World Conference on Traditional Music ICTM to take place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh national University of Arts will host one of the largest international forums in the world of culture - 43th World Conference of the International Council for Traditional Music (ICTM), this has been announced by Aiman Musakhodzhayeva, rector of the university, at a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

The International Council for Traditional Music (ICTM) is a nongovernmental organization which has formal consultative relations with UNESCO. Its objective is to study, practice, documentation, preservation and dissemination of traditional music and dance of different countries. The Council organizes world conferences, symposia and colloquia. The ICTM will run from 16 to 22 July. According to Mrs. Musakhodzhayeva, the conference is held once in two years. It is worth noting that the upcoming conference will be for the first time ever held in the countries of the CIS. It is expected that the event will bring together representatives from more than 70 countries. Following the conference there will be developed materials, collected books, and books.