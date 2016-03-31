World Congress of engineers and scientists to be held within EXPO-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The National Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has held an extended meeting of the presidium on the results of the institution's activities and the action plan for the implementation of "100 specific steps".

In his speech, the president of the academy Bakhytzhan Zhumagulov summed up the activities of the institution and its structural divisions.

"As part of the National Plan the Academy has performed more than 235 projects in the field of transport communication. Our scientists have participated in the implementation of "Shubarkol" and "Almaty-Shu" projects. The main objective of our branches in the regions is to establish cooperation with science. Therefore, today's meeting is mainly devoted to the successful implementation of the aims outlined in the National Plan," said chief scientific secretary of the presidium, PhD, corresponding member of the academy Gulbazar Mediyeva.

In addition, G. Mediyeva spoke about the academy's participation in achieving the objectives related to holding EXPO - 2017.

Talking about EXPO 2017, G. Mediyeva noted that the academy is the main organizer of the World Congress of engineers and scientists which will be for the first time held in Kazakhstan in 2017. The Congress will bring together more than 500 scientists from around. Such international organizations as IRENA and Masdar Institute (UAE) have expressed interest in the event.

It is worth noting that the meeting was attended by the leading scientists of Kazakhstan.