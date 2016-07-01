World famous American ultra-long-distance runner Dean Karnazes runs the Silk Road Ultra Marathon across Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM World famous American ultra-long-distance runner Dean Karnazes will run the Silk Road Ultra Marathon across Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Kazakhstan June 29 to July 10. This ultramarathon is sponsored by the United States and dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and the nations of Central Asia.

Karnazes will run 525 km starting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, then through Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and back into Kazakhstan to finish in Almaty. In all the countries along the route, he will do fun runs and meet with local sports enthusiasts, students, and others who are interested in learning more about his unique approach to health and fitness.



Named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Timemagazine, Dean Karnazes is the author of numerous books and articles about running, philosophy, and healthy eating. Dean continues to push the boundaries of human endurance. He has run long distances in temperatures ranging from -40 to +48 degrees. In 2005, he ran 350 miles (560 km) in 80 hours and 44 minutes without sleep.



The events in the Kyrgyz Republic are hosted by the U.S. Embassy Bishkek in partnership with the Alua Public Organization for Youth Initiatives, Kabar reported.