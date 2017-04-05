World-famous cellist to perform at home for 1st time as part of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Internationally renowned cellist Sandi Tokanova will perform in Kazakhstan for the first time within the framework of EXPO 2017. The evening of classic music will bring other stars on September 2.

According to the press service of JSC "NC "EXPO 2017", Sandi Tokanova, better known as Sandi Toka Nova, lives and works in Switzerland. She is a soloist of a local symphony orchestra. She goes on tour and participates in prestigious music festivals.



During the concert, Sandi Toka Nova, British violinist Thomas Gould and French pianist Julien Quentin will perform Triple Concerto by Beethoven.



Thomas Gould will be joined by British opera singer Mary Bevan for a special performance as well.