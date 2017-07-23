World famous opera singer Placido Domingo arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World-renowned opera singer Placido Domingo has just arrived in Astana city, Kazinform reports.

Domingo will spend a week in the Kazakh capital searching for a new opera star as part of the Operalia, the World Opera Competition.



This year's Operalia will be held at the Astana Opera Theater from July 24-29 July as part of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



40 talented opera singers from 17 countries will partake in the 25th season of Operalia, including soloist of the Astana Opera Theater and laureate of many international competitions Mariya Mudryak.



During the final on the 29th of July, 10 finalists will perform together with the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra conducted by Placido Domingo.