World-famous Persian paintings exhibited in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of paintings by Mahmoud Farshchian, a famous Iranian artist, has opened in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This exhibition is a gift from the cultural department of the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan in honor of the 20th Anniversary of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. About 20 paintings are exhibited at the National Center for Manuscripts and Rare Books.

"His miniatures are based on Persian and Quranic traditions. Much has been taken from Christianity. These paintings do not need to be particularly explained because every person in the whole world understands them. I would like to tell you how I saw his paintings for the first time. At that time, I was a kid and used to go to school. Passing by a showcase, I saw a painting and did not even know that it was created by artist Farshchian. I was amazed by the beauty of this picture and for a long time could not step away," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu said at the opening ceremony.



The organizers said that Farshchian's works are widely known in the Muslim world and in the West. The artist's peculiar style is phantasmagoric plots with bright colors, birds, flowers, and people. The master brilliantly combines the classic canons of Persian miniature and the Western art school - and the result is amazing. Farshchian himself says that creating paintings, he often listens to traditional music as pictorial art and music are inseparable for him.

Nowadays, paintings by Mahmoud Farshchian adorn not only Iranian and foreign museums but also, for instance, the palaces of the Queen of the United Kingdom and Queen of the Netherlands. Besides, they were purchased by the heads of state of various countries. Later, the master moved to the U.S. and now continues working in his unique style in New York. The embassy mentioned that one of his paintings has even traveled to space.