World famous street artists ‘brighten up' Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World renowned British street artist Jay Fanakapan is creating another masterpiece - this time in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

He joined other street artists at the international festival Mural Fest to brighten up residential complexes in one of the biggest cities in Kazakhstan.



He confessed to Kazinform correspondent that it is his first time in Almaty city and everything is more beautiful and interesting than he has ever imagined. Jay also said he is impressed with mind blowing mountains, interesting buildings as well as nice and kind people in Almaty.



The British talent added that usually he uses silver and gold tones in his ‘street art', but this time he decided to add color to make his work more realistic. He also chose to use QZ letters to reflect new era, new Kazakhstani reality.



Fanakapan claimed he is 100% focused on his work and has no time to think about anything else. After the work in Almaty is done, he is going to New York and New Jersey.







The festival brought together six street artists from Great Britain, Ukraine, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. In Almaty, they have a pretty tight schedule, sometimes working 12 hours a day. They have a week to finish their graffiti paintings on 5-storey and 9-storey residential complexes.



Russian street artist Georgy Kurinov (goose_art) works mainly in Krasnodar, Rostov, Stavropol, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Sochi and Murmansk.

Kurinov prefers simple stories and bright colors. For his graffiti in Almaty, he picked up the theme relatable to Astana EXPO-2017 - Land Energy.











Andrey Polival, a street artist from Kharkov, Ukraine, decided to pay tribute to local traditions and draw an eagle hunter in Bostandykskiy district of the city. Polival browsed the Internet to learn more about some aspects of the Kazakh culture.















Graffiti of Kazakh street artist Ali Zakir in Auezovskiy district draws attention to the problem of the Aral Sea. Last year, Zakir teamed up with other street artists to take part in the festival, but this year he went solo. A huge fan of Matisse, Zakir loves simplicity, but doesn't mind to use details when it comes to graffiti.







Organizers of the festival hope it will spread to other regions of Kazakhstan. There are plans to host the festival in Taldykorgan, Shymkent and Pavlodar next year.



