World Food Day 2018 Poster Contest announced

ROME. KAZINFORM We're calling on children and teens all over the world, from age 5 to 19, to use their imagination and create a poster that illustrates their idea of Zero Hunger.

Young minds can be inspired by the World Food Day Activity Book that explains what Zero Hunger is all about, and how everyone needs to come together and take action to reach this global goal, the official website of UN FAO reads.



Take a photo or scan your poster and submit your entry by filling out the form on our website. Remember to do so before 9 November 2018!

Three winners in each age category will be selected by our jury and announced here in December. Winners will be promoted by FAO offices around the world and receive a surprise gift bag and Certificate of Recognition. They will also feature in an exhibition at FAO headquarters in Rome.