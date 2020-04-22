World Heritage Volunteers Initiative
During 11 years of fruitful experience:
3500 volunteers have worked with 122 local organizations and NGOs
359 action camps have been heldin 61 countries around the world
Objectives of the Initiative:
To raise awareness among young people, volunteers, local communities, and concerned authorities of the need to protect and promote World Heritage
To get young people involved in World Heritage preservation through concrete projects at sites, allowing them to learn new skills and express ideas
Provide young people with opportunities to learn basic preservation and conservation techniques
Foster cooperation between youth organizations, communities, site management and authorities
Identify best practices and develop non-formal education tools to facilitate stakeholders’ participation in World Heritage education.
To learn more about the initiative and the opportunities of becoming a volunteer, please visit this page.