World Judo Championships wrapping up in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijani judokas will perform in the consolation match in the mixed team competitions at the World Judo Championships, being held in Baku.

Defeating the Austrian national team with a score of 5-1 in the elimination round of 16, the Azerbaijani team faced the Japanese team in the quarterfinals, but lost with a score of 4-2, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team will hold a consolation match, where its rival will be the team of Norway.

The World Judo Championships are wrapping up in Baku.

The Azerbaijani national team consists of five women and six men - Sakina Zairova, Ichinkhorloo Munkhtsedev (57 kg), Aida Bakhishova, Gunel Hasanli (70 kg), Iryna Kindzerska (+70 kg), Hidayat Heydarov, Rustam Orujov (73 kg), Mammadali Mehdiyev, Tural Safguliyev (90 kg), Shahin Gahramanov and Ushangi Kokauri (+90 kg).



Athletes from 19 countries are taking part in the competitions. For the first time in Baku, judokas from South and North Korea represent a single team.