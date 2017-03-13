World Kazakh Kures Federation elects new president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Islam Abishev was elected as the president of the World Kazakh Kures Federation. The news of his appointment was made public at the congress of representatives of the national federations of Kazakh Kures and traditional wrestling in Astana on Monday, Kazinform reports.

46 member countries of the Federation unanimously voted for Islam Abishev.



It is worth mentioning that Mr. Abishev will serve as the president of the World Kazakh Kures Federation for a term of five years - up until March 13, 2022.



"With much appreciation I would like to thank the Federation for its support. It is a huge honor to work at the Federation for the benefit of the development of Kazakh Kures and the entire nation of Kazakhstan," Abishev said at the congress in the Kazakh capital.



Former president of the Federation Serik Tukiyev was named as its first vice president.



Additionally, Nurlybek Yermagambetov was elected as the secretary general of the Kazakh Kures Federation.



As a reminder, Kazakh Kures attained a special status in 2005 as it was added to the United World Wrestling (UWW).