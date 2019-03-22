World leaders congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming office as Kazakhstan President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received congratulatory telegrams and letters on the occasion of the assumption of the office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan from heads of state and chiefs of international organizations, Kazinform cites the President's press service.

In his congratulations, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlights the Head of State's great personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries and to the promotion of mutually advantageous integration processes in the Eurasian space.

"I am confident that by joint efforts we will ensure further development of constructive Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation in every field, as well as partnership in resolving topical issues on the international agenda. Surely, this meets the interests of our fraternal peoples, dovetails with the strengthening of regional stability and security," the telegram reads.



The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, notes that Kazakhstan and China are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners, and that the development of relations between them maintains momentum thanks to the efforts of the two nations. He informed on the deep friendly relations established by him and the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, expressing hope that together with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the sides will also facilitate the intensification of the Chinese-Kazakh comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two nations. Moreover, the Chinese President wishes friendship and prosperity to friendly Kazakhstan and happiness and wellbeing to the Kazakh people.

Underscoring Nursultan Nazarbayev's outstanding historic role, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev says that the Uzbek and Kazakh peoples are united by age-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness, and the vast experience of close cooperation and trust has made it possible to take bilateral relations to a new orbit of strategic partnership.



"It is my considered opinion that by joint efforts we will consistently continue the implementation of the agreements reached, using the full potential of multi-faceted cooperation in the interests of the two countries and peoples, for the sake of security, stability, and sustainable development in the region," the message says.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in his congratulatory telegram emphasizes that the strengthening of the strategic partnership, friendship, alliance and good-neighborly relations between the two countries will continue for the peoples' wellbeing and prosperity.



In his telegram, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expresses confidence that by joint efforts the enhancement of the entirety of Tajik-Kazakh strategic partnership relations will continue for the benefit of the friendly nations.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan values relations with the Republic Kazakhstan, which are based on the principles of good neighborliness, respect, and mutual support.

"I am convinced that Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan relations will continue to be on the rise and deepen in the spirit of win-win cooperation for the benefit of our fraternal countries and peoples," the telegram reads.



President of Singapore Halimah Yacob underscored that the two countries have developed warm relations based on the common goals in improving the welfare of the peoples and the development of the countries.



The President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, emphasizes that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's activities in the highest political office will contribute to the further prosperity of Kazakhstan and the development of Moldova-Kazakhstan friendly ties.

Czech President Miloš Zeman stressed that the two countries are united by friendly relations and close cooperation in many areas, in particular, the economic partnership, expressing confidence in the further successful development in this regard.



President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić noted that in the previous period, the Serbia-Kazakhstan relations imbued with sincere friendship and respect got into a completely new dimension. He expressed confidence the cooperation and close relations established, including through personal contacts with Nursultan Nazarbayev, will deepen in the future.



The Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev expresses confidence that, under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan will continue the course towards building a strong and prosperous state, strengthening the international standing, and that win-win partnership with the countries of the CIS will gain a new powerful impetus.



Emphasizing the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Vladimir Norov said that over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has achieved significant success in addressing the challenges of political and socio-economic development, and strengthening the country's international standing.

"The international pioneering initiatives of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, have always been noticed by the world community. Kazakhstan's authoritative and fair voice is carefully considered and respected in the region and in the world. I am certain that the forthcoming Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek with your participation will further intensify joint efforts in the implementation of regional and global security issues following the principles of the constructive Shanghai spirit," the telegram reads.

The Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva, Michael Møller, in his letter, highlights the experience of the President of Kazakhstan, both in public service and within the United Nations. This is a unique advantage that will help Kazakhstan continue to play a leading role in the processes of integration and cooperation in Central Asia. He says he is happy to see the advocate of multilateral diplomacy in such an outstanding post and is ready to work together so that to overcome common challenges in the same spirit of mutual understanding that characterizes relations between the UN and Kazakhstan for nearly three decades.



Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Tigran Sargsyan, expresses confidence that the activities of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the President of Kazakhstan will further comprehensively deepen and develop the integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union and the prosperity of the peoples of it.