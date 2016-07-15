World leaders congratulate Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and UNSC membership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World leaders, heads of government, politicians, public figures, heads of international and domestic companies, businessmen, scientists, cultural figures, athletes and many others have extended their congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday, the Capital City Day and the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.

According to the Akorda's press service, in his congratulatory message Russian President Vladimir Putin notes that Nursultan Nazarbayev's merits in development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia can hardly be overestimated. He also praises Nursultan Nazarbayev's contribution to ensuring good neighborliness, stability and security in the Eurasian space.

"Thanks largely to your personal efforts, the Eurasian Economic Union has become an effective structure of multilateral cooperation and enjoys renown in the international arena. I very much look forward to joint work on further strengthening of mutually profitable Kazakh-Russian ties," the message reads.



Chinese President Xi Jinping also extended his warm wishes to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday.



"I highly appreciate your cooperation, personal friendship and the level of relations between Kazakhstan and China. During our last meeting on the sidelines of the Tashkent Summit we've reached important agreements and exchanged views on further deepening of bilateral relations and development of cooperation in various spheres," the message says.



Xi Jinping expressed readiness to further cooperate with a view to lift the comprehensive strategic partnership to a brand new level for the sake of Kazakhstan and China's prosperity.



President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov in his telegram of congratulations noted that Kazakhstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 illustrates that the global community recognized its authority in the international arena.



The Kazakh leader also received the telegrams of congratulations from heads of international organizations and institutions, foreign diplomats, religious leaders, athletes as well as many of his counterparts, namely President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and many others.