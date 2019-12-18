World leaders send their greetings to Kazakhstan on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foreign leaders and heads of international organizations continue to send their congratulatory telegrams addressed to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the national holiday, stressing that the world will benefit if the member states of the UN will unite in the spirit of good will for the sake of peace, sustainable development and human rights.

In his congratulatory message King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished the friendly people of Kazakhstan development and prosperity and to President Tokayev – solid health and happiness.

On behalf of the French people President of France Emmanuel Macron wished Kazakhstan happiness and prosperity. He also commended Kazakhstan’s steps in the sphere of collective security and peaceful use of atomic energy.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko praised Kazakhstan’s tangible success in socioeconomic development, ensuring stability and national accord achieved over the years of independence.

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and many others also sent their greetings to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Independence Day