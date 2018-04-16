World Mining Congress in Astana to convene over 2,000 delegates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana is gearing up to host the 25th World Mining Congress on June 19-22. Majilis deputy Albert Rau told Kazinform that it will be a milestone event dated to the 60th anniversary since its establishment of the Congress in Warsaw in 1958.

According to Mr. Rau, the establishment of the congress led to a significant breakthrough in the development of global cooperation in mining science. This year the congress will coincide with the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Astana.



"Over the past two decades the Congress showcased unique projects and innovations which later were put to use by large producers worldwide. At this year's Congress, Kazakhstan will demonstrate its mining potential. We set high hopes on the Congress as it is bound to attract a number of research institutes and latest innovations in the industry. The event will give us a chance to attract the world's largest mining companies and investors to our projects," Rau noted.



This year's congress will focus on stepping up cooperation with the UN, the OECD, the World Bank, the London Stock Exchange, the World Gold Council and more.



The Congress will bring together over 2,000 delegates from 50 countries, including reps of over 300 companies from 24 countries, 56 associations from 31 countries and 41 universities from 25 countries. In attendance will be Kazakhstani authorities, prime ministers of Poland and Australia.

The World Mining Congress is headquartered in Poland. The next Congress is set to take place in Australia in 2021. Kazakhstan is expected to pass the baton of the WMC hosting country to Australia during this year's event.