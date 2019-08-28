World no. 4 seed Thiem faces early exit in US Open Dominic Thiem

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Dominic Thiem’s U.S. Open journey ended Tuesday when Thomas Fabbiano gave him an early leave from the tennis tournament.

World no. 87 Fabbiano eliminated Austrian athlete in the men’s singles round one 3-1 with the sets of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2, Anadolu Agency reports.

World no. 4 Thiem -- who was 2018 and 2019 Roland Garros (French Open) runner-up -- left the tournament with an upsetting result.

Separately world famous Spanish player Rafael Nadal qualified for the second round, winning against John Millman from Australia 3-0 with the sets of 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.

The world no. 2 Nadal last won the U.S. Open title in 2017.

In women's singles, U.S. player Sloane Stephens also faced an early exit in the U.S. Open.

The 2017 US Open champion, Stephens lost against world no. 127 Anna Kalinskaya from Russia 2-0 with the sets of 6-3 and 6-4.