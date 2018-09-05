World Nomad Games: Kazakh athletes bag 9 medals

CHOLPAN-ATA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's athletes have won today 6 silver and 3 bronze medals at the 3rd World Nomad Games underway in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

In Kyrgyz Kuresi (a folk wrestling style) competitions, Alisher Mukhamejanov (55 kg weight division), Meirzhan Bereketov (60 kg), Leonid Staneyev (84 kg), and Arman Kaliyev (96 kg) won silver medals. In the 66 kg weight division, Gumar Kyrgyzbayev finished third on the podium.

Competing in Mangala, a traditional Turkish intellectual game, the Kazakhstan men's team struck silver. The women's team also captured a silver medal. In women's individual event, Gulnur Bazaraliyeva took bronze. As to men's individual, Maksat Shotayev also finished third.

It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan's national kokpar team devastated their opponents from Krasnoyarsk, Russia, scoring 15-3. Besides, the second match vs. the U.S. team ended with a score of 20-9 in favor of the Kazakhstan team. Tomorrow, the Kazakh team will face the athletes of Uzbekistan.